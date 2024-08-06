'Misinformation': Woman Gets Trolled For Sharing Pic Of 'Protein-full Diet'

A US-based doctor termed Ms Yadav's post as "misinformation".

An X user is being slammed online for posting a photo of a plate full of food and terming it as a "protein-full diet" when, according to several social media users, it was high in carbohydrates. Taking to X, user Dr Sheetal Yadav, who according to her X bio is an assistant professor, shared a picture of a plate that had sprouts, a peeled banana, two slices of apple, two dates, two pieces of walnuts and four almonds. "Protein full Diet," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

Protein full Diet 😋 pic.twitter.com/tEmNJHOz63 — Dr. Sheetal yadav (@Sheetal2242) August 3, 2024

Ms Yadav's post quickly caught the attention of social media users. It even grabbed the eyeballs of the nutrition and fitness online community. Swedish doctor Andreas Eenfeldt, Founder and CEO of Diet Doctor, said that the food on the plate has a low amount of protein as per his calculations on his nutrition app. "According to @JoinHava photo tracking it's just 13 grams of protein and a ton of carbs and fat. It's a very low protein diet (8% of calories)," he wrote.

Another user said, "This plate is low in protein. Except a few grams of protein from sprouts, it hardly has any protein. Plus, its extremely low in leucine content. Vegetarians must include dairy products like paneer and greek yogurt to get high protein rich in leucine."

US-based doctor Ken D Berry termed Ms Yadav's post as "misinformation".

"For future reference, here are some examples of what a protein-ful meal actually looks like. Unlike other people I don't want to troll you because I know doctors don't know much about nutrition (it's not your field). You can use any calorie tracking app and see how much protein that plate you posted had and how much these meals have. Hint: It's more than 10 times the protein," comments a fourth user.

Readers also added context to the post using the feature the Community Notes feature on X. "This plate would have about 15.3g of protein (Banana: 1.5g, Almonds: 0.8g, Walnuts: 0.8g, 1/4 Apple <0.1g, Moong sprouts (50g): 12g, Dates: 0.5g), which means about 15% calories from protein, which is not considered high protein," the note said.

Ms Yadav shared the picture of the "protein full plate" just a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 4 million views and over 1,300 likes.