Bill Gates Signed $1 Note Admitting He Was Wrong. Here's Why

Former Microsoft India Chairman Ravi Venkatesan recently shared a humorous yet memorable anecdote from his time at the tech giant. Speaking on a podcast with Shrishti Sahu, Venkatesan recalled an unusual incident where he won an argument against Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and even received a signed $1 bill to prove it.

The incident took place around 2006-2007 during a visit to India by Bill and Melinda Gates. After a long day, the group boarded a flight from Delhi to Chennai. Both Gates and Venkatesan were exhausted, which led to a minor disagreement on the aircraft around 11:30 PM.

Watch the video here:

"Bill wasn't in a great mood, and we got into a silly argument. Normally, people would back down, but I was tired too and thought, 'So what if he's Bill Gates?'" Venkatesan recalled.

Eventually, Gates conceded and said, "Well, I guess you're right." Melinda Gates then handed him a dollar bill, playfully prompting him to write, "I was wrong, Bill Gates." The note, now framed, remains one of Venkatesan's most prized possessions.

He humorously calls it his "retirement plan", a token from a rare moment of out-arguing one of the world's most influential figures.

Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975, revolutionising personal computing. Gates served as CEO until 2000 and later focused on global health and education through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Known for his vision and innovation, he remains one of the most influential tech figures in world history.