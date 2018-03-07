Her Photo Admiring Michelle Obama's Portrait Went Viral. They Just Met

On Tuesday, the little fan finally met her idol who she was totally mesmerised by.
In photos posted 11 hours before writing this, Michelle Obama posted a photo and a video of her meeting with the young fan, two-year-old Parker Curry.
"Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you!" Michelle Obama wrote on Instagram.
The two also took time to have a Taylor Swift dance party. The video of their dancing duet has over 3 million views on Twitter.
Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018
The Obamas official portraits were unveiled last month at Washington's National Gallery. The works by African-American artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald were met with both shock and delight on social media.
As a young girl, even in my wildest dreams, I never could have imagined this moment. Nobody in my family has ever had a portrait - there are no portraits of the Robinsons or the Shields from the South Side of Chicago. This is all a little bit overwhelming, especially when I think about all of the young people who will visit the National Portrait Gallery and see this, including so many young girls and young girls of color who don’t often see their images displayed in beautiful and iconic ways. I am so proud to help make that kind of history. But the fact is that none of this would be possible without the extraordinary artist and woman behind this portrait, @asherald. Thank you, Amy – it was a joy to work with you and get to know you.
At the star-studded unveiling, Michelle Obama said she hoped the portraits would impact young girls of colours in future.
(With Reuters inputs)
