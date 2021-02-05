Mia Khalifa's Reaction To Sign Saying She Has 'Regained Consciousness'

Mia Khalifa tweeted in support of the farmers protests earlier this week.

Mia Khalifa has reacted to a sign saying she "regained consciousness" which was spotted at a demonstration in New Delhi. The former adult film actress joined the likes of international pop star Rihanna and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg earlier this week when she tweeted in support of farmers who have been protesting against the Centre's new agriculture laws on the outskirts of Delhi since November. "I stand with the farmers," she tweeted - triggering an angry backlash from a group which yesterday held a demonstration in the national capital, chanting slogans and raising placards against global celebrities who voiced their support for the farmers' protests.

Bizarrely enough, some of the placards spotted at this demonstration read "Miya Khalifa regains consciousness".

It is not clear why the demonstrators felt that Mia Khalifa had lost consciousness, but as the unintentionally amusing signs began to go viral online, the 27-year-old reacted to them with a tongue-in-cheek tweet.

"Confirming I have in fact regained consciousness, and would like to thank you for your concern, albeit unnecessary," she wrote, adding that she still stood with farmers and their protest.

While it is not clear why the group held up these posters, AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair theorised that it was likely a case of something getting lost in translation.

He shared a screenshot of the Google translation for "hosh mein aao" - a Hindi phrase which means "come to your senses". Google, however, translates this into "regains consciousness", which probably led to the creation of this unintentionally funny sign.

In a massive pushback after pop star Rihanna and other global celebrities tweeted in support of the farmer protests, top ministers, actors and sports personalities yesterday posted tweets with the hashtags #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether, both used in an official government statement.

The BJP's Sambit Patra branded Mia Khalifa and Rihanna as "anti-national". "Did they tweet when Kashmiri Pandits are taken out? Did they tweet when Delhi Police got injured with swords on January 26? None of these international activists tweeted then. Rahul Gandhi goes abroad meets anti-India elements... whether it is Rihanna or Mia Khalifa. It is all propaganda to defame India. These are anti-national elements," he said.

