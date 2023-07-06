Hilarious Memes Flood Meta's Threads App, Soon After Its Launch

A meme from Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham was also shared on the App.

Meta has officially launched Threads, which is an app considered a direct rival to Twitter. The app will allow users to post text, links and reply to or repost messages from others.

Threads also allow its users to log in easily. In addition, the users can also find their friends and connections without any hassle. While launching the app, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg shared a post on Threads that read, “There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it.”

The launch has taken the internet by storm. Within hours, Threads witnessed 10 million sign-ups. Of course, a meme fest.

Several users shared a meme that centred on the hilarious conversation between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, after the launch of this new app. The meme features a text that read, “Zuckerberg to Elon after launching threads. He can be heard saying, “It will be way too late till the time you will realise it.”

Another shared a scene from Govinda's 1997 film Naseeb, with the text “Elon Musk when everyone is joining Threads.”

A Gangs Of Wasseypur meme also made its way to social media.

A scene from Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham was shared with the text, “Introverts watching everyone posting on Threads.”

A user, on Twitter, shared a video to explain how people will return to the micro-blogging platform after trying Threads for five minutes.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another added, “10 mins into Threads App. I'm coming back to Twitter.”

10 mins in to threads App



Me coming Back to Twitter ???????????? pic.twitter.com/qRrVLzgadp — ???????? (@VS__offll) July 6, 2023

“Not sure about Threads App but this is damn cool,” a comment read.

Not sure about #ThreadsApp but this is damn cool ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/U8BJHAJWgT — Sidharth (@sidharthxdesign) July 4, 2023

As the app passed various milestones, Mark Zuckerberg kept the world updated about the same through Threads posts. Earlier, Zuckerberg revealed, “Threads just passed 2 million sign-ups in the first two hours.” Soon after this post, he updated all, “Just passed 5 million sign-ups in the first four hours...” Zuckerberg's latest post reveals the crossing of the 7-million mark.

The Meta CEO also shared a meme on Twitter, showing two men dressed as Spiderman, pointing at each other.