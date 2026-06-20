Messi Mania Peaks: Argentina Fans Across South Asia Go Viral During the 2026 World Cup

The fan following of Argentina's national football team stretches across the globe and has remained strong for decades. From the magical era of Diego Maradona to the brilliance of Lionel Messi, admiration for La Albiceleste has continued to grow and shows no sign of fading.

South Asian football fans, especially in India, are swept up in the passion. As excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2026 builds, support for Argentina grows daily. Messi's recent hat-trick against Algeria has intensified this enthusiasm, giving fans yet another reason to celebrate.

Social media platforms are now flooded with short videos of fans expressing their love for Messi and Argentina. Many of these clips have gone viral, highlighting the extraordinary ways supporters are backing the team across South Asia.

One such video shows a man from Kushtia City in Bangladesh walking with his sheep, which has been painted in Argentina's jersey colours. The clip has garnered widespread attention online and has been warmly received by football fans.

In India, a bungalow in Kerala has gone viral after being painted in the iconic sky blue and white colours of the Argentina jersey.

Another widely shared video was posted by the official account of the Department of Tourism, Kerala. The caption read: "With World Cup fever spreading across Kerala, fans pay the ultimate tribute to Argentina, with a float in the middle of the river in the form of a mini football stadium, with cutouts of the entire Argentina squad, a display of passion that is truly unique to Kerala."

While other teams also enjoy strong support, Argentina appears to be leading the conversation on social media in South Asia. Judging by the growing number of tributes and viral moments, Messi and Argentina remain firm favourites among many football fans in the region.