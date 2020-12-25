Christmas 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Cards, Greetings, Pictures, GIFs

Christmas 2020: Here are some Xmas greetings you can share with your loved ones.

Christmas is the festival of warmth and cheer. A time for sitting around the Christmas tree with your family and exchanging gifts, eating plum cakes and singing carols. Across the world, people celebrate Christmas with their own unique traditions, but the tradition of wishing friends and family on this festival is common across cultures. The festival of Xmas -- celebrated every year on December 25 -- is one when people reach out to near and dear ones to wish them joy, luck and prosperity on the day and the upcoming new year.

This year, Christmas will be celebrated amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many may not be able to share this season of joy with their families. Here is a compilation of pics, quotes, wishes, greetings and GIFs that you can share with friends and family on Christmas 2020.

Christmas wishes, greetings and quotes:

Merry Christmas! Wishing you all the happiness your heart can hold.

Eat. Drink. Be Merry. Have a wonderful Christmas!

'Tis the season to be jolly.. which I hope you are this season and beyond. May this Christmas bring you unlimited good times!

Merry Christmas to a special friend. My biggest gift this Xmas is your friendship!

Wishing you lots of love and laughter. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! I hope this year brings you and your family a lot of wonderful times to make memories, good health and great food!

Wishing you a Christmas that's merry and bright!

May Santa fill your stocking with everything you want this Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Christmas cards, images, pics and GIFs:

via GIPHY

Merry Christmas!

via GIPHY

Merry Christmas!