Mercedes, Bugatti And Porsche Involved In Crash, Causing $4 Million In Damages

A Bugatti, a Porsche and a Mercedes were involved in a crash in Switzerland.

A motor home, a Mercedes-Benz C-Class wagon, a Porsche 911 Cabriolet and a Bugatti Chiron were all involved in a car crash in Switzerland that caused damages worth $4 million. According to a statement released Wednesday by Kanton Uri Police, the incident took place at the picturesque Gotthard Pass in the Swiss Alps.

The crash occurred as the cars, stuck behind the slow-moving motor home, tried to overtake it, reports the Daily Mail. The Bugatti and the Porsche tried to overtake the motor home, which was slowing down traffic on the mountain pass. However, they crashed into each other while attempting to overtake the vehicle at the same time.

After that, the Bugatti reportedly hit the Mercedes while the Porsche collided with the motor home.

According to Uri Police, the total damage of the accident came to 3.7million francs or approximately $4 million. "The Gotthard Pass road had to be temporarily closed for the rescue and rescue work. Several private towing services, the National Roads Office, the Uri ambulance service and the Uri cantonal police were in action," police said.

According to Car Buzz, the Porsche suffered the most serious damage in the accident. The Bugatti, estimated to be worth $3 million, saw its grille, front bumper and hood damaged.

Fortunately, there were no casualties in the crash. The driver of the Mercedes C-Class wagon was rushed to the hospital for his injuries.

