Menstrual Masking Trend Sparks Debate As Experts Warn Of Hidden Risks

A strange and surprising beauty trend is making waves on social media, claiming to give skin an unbelievable glow. Called "menstrual masking," this DIY skincare practice involves applying one's own menstrual blood to the face for a few minutes before washing it off, reported NY Post.

While many online users are experimenting with it, the method remains unregulated and has not been deeply studied in clinical research. As a result, there are no set rules on how much blood to use or how long it should stay on the skin.

Proponents of menstrual masking argue that menstrual blood contains elements such as stem cells, cytokines, and proteins. They believe these elements can rejuvenate the skin and enhance its radiance.

Lab tests showed that wounds treated with period plasma healed completely within 24 hours. In contrast, wounds treated with normal blood plasma healed only 40%. Researchers believe this difference may be due to the regenerative proteins and active molecules that help the uterus repair itself each month.

Stem cells derived from menstrual blood, called MenSCs, have also piqued researchers' interest. They have been found to accelerate skin repair, increase collagen, reduce wrinkles, and enhance growth factors that promote skin healing. Some people even compare menstrual masking to the popular "vampire facial," which uses PRP (platelet-rich plasma) prepared from the patient's blood. This facial gained traction after Kim Kardashian shared her experience.

Despite these comparisons, experts strongly disagree that menstrual blood is as safe as sterilized PRP. Unlike PRP, period blood can harbour a variety of bacteria and fungi. It may also contain Staphylococcus aureus, a common bacterium that lives on the skin but can cause infection if ingested through pores or small cuts. In some cases, it may also contain sexually transmitted infections.

Given these potential risks and the lack of adequate scientific research, experts recommend exercising caution before adopting this trend, reported NY Post.