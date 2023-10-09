Men Aggressively Enters Mumbai Local Before The Door Opens, Video Sparks Debate Online

The video sparked a debate online.

Thousands of people take the famous Mumbai locals for commuting to various places. The local trains are the lifeline of the city and it is impossible to imagine Mumbai without its trains. Now, a video which captures a regular scenario at the local has gone viral on the internet. The clip which was posted on Reddit shows a local train which is about to open for passengers to enter. However, even before the gates open, passengers can be seen aggressively entering the train.

The video shows people banging their hands on the train once it stopped at the station. The minute the door opens a little, people try to push it to one side and enter the train. The caption of the video read, "Automatic doors in Mumbai trains."

See the post here:

The video puts a spotlight on how normal it is for Mumbaikars to pull off such dangerous stunts. The clip has gone viral with over 19,800 upvotes.

The video sparked a debate online. While a section of users said that people had no choice but to rush onto the train so that they don't have to stand and jostle in the crowd for the long journey back home, the other section pointed out that safety should be prioritised.

"They have no choice. They need to go to work, school whatever and local trains are the only practical option for most. Eventually, you get the hang of it," a user wrote on Reddit.

"It sucks to do that every day. Every morning I have to travel like that. My arms and legs hurt as hell at night. Back and stomach hurts as well because of all the pressure of people standing in front and in the back," another user commented.

"Actually the door is automatic but the huge crowd is blocking the sensors and putting a lot of pressure on the doors due to which they failed to open properly," the third user wrote.

"The logical thing to do would be build bigger and sturdy infrastructure suitable for such a large population but that doesn't seem to be working out in practice," the fourth user commented.