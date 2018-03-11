Brand New Porsche Impounded Just 10 Minutes After It Was Bought

On Saturday morning, highway patrol officers spotted the driver of a Porsche Cayenne filming himself while driving along Albert Park's Aughtie Drive in Melbourne. A few minutes later, he was allegedly found to be driving the luxury car at 100 km per hour in a zone where top speed must be within 40 km per hour. When cops pulled over the driver, he informed them that he had bought the new wheels just 10 minutes earlier, Victoria police said in a statement. Sadly, just 10 minutes into his maiden ride, the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
Victoria Police even shamed the errant driver on Twitter where many others joined in
A man's excitement at purchasing a Porsche lasted all but 10 minutes after he was allegedly caught doing 60km/h over the speed limit in Albert Park this morning https://t.co/FpIOTAaLsK#VicPoliceNewspic.twitter.com/mSjrNqP7LK— Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) March 10, 2018
The schadenfreude is strong in this tweet— Jono Miller (@jono_miller) March 10, 2018
No escape from reality. Easy come, easy go— David Turk (@davemarkturk) March 10, 2018
Hahaha there's a lesson— Amy Odonoghue (@Adelaidegrl1) March 10, 2018
Say no more pic.twitter.com/rx74GazsaH— Bundy (@MelitaBradley8) March 10, 2018
The 37-year-old defaulter from Yallambie in Melbourne is expected to be charged with speeding and using a mobile phone while driving, the police said.
