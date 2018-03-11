Brand New Porsche Impounded Just 10 Minutes After It Was Bought

Easy come, easy go

Updated: March 11, 2018 15:07 IST
The man was coincidentally driving along Melbourne's Grand Prix track

The excitement of getting a brand new car and taking it for a spin for the first time is unmatched. But an Australian man's joyride on his brand new car was cut short abruptly when he was reportedly pulled over for more than one traffic violation.

On Saturday morning, highway patrol officers spotted the driver of a Porsche Cayenne filming himself while driving along Albert Park's Aughtie Drive in Melbourne. A few minutes later, he was allegedly found to be driving the luxury car at 100 km per hour in a zone where top speed must be within 40 km per hour. When cops pulled over the driver, he informed them that he had bought the new wheels just 10 minutes earlier, Victoria police said in a statement. Sadly, just 10 minutes into his maiden ride, the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Coincidentally, the man was driving along Melbourne's Grand Prix circuit, reported Canberra Times.

Victoria Police even shamed the errant driver on Twitter where many others joined in
 
The 37-year-old defaulter from Yallambie in Melbourne is expected to be charged with speeding and using a mobile phone while driving, the police said.

