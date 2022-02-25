Meghan's Oprah Interview Outfit Named 'Dress Of The Year'

Meghan wore a black and white Armani dress for her interview with Oprah

The black Armani dress that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore for her and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey has gone down in history as Fashion Museum's 'Dress Of The Year'. Every year since 1963, UK's Fashion Museum, in Bath, has chosen a dress or outfit that embodies novel ideas in contemporary fashion. For the year 2021, this honour has gone to the black and white silk georgette dress that Meghan wore for her two-hour interview with Oprah, in which she and her husband opened up about their decision to step back as working members of the royal family and made a number of startling revelations.

The Fashion Museum described the interview as one of the "defining pop-cultural moments of 2021."

"It's well known that members of the Royal family often use outfits to send a message through their choice of style, colour or motif," the museum said on its website. Meghan's dress featured a lotus - a flower that symbolises rebirth and self-regeneration and is known for flourishing even in challenging conditions.

The dress was part of Giorgio Armani's Spring/Summer 2022 Cruise Collection and retails for $4,700.

The winning dress was selected by Dazed magazine's Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton.

"In today's hyper-stylised pop culture, the Dress of the Year now has the potential to also be 'meme of the year' and we both latched upon Meghan and Harry's now iconic interview with Oprah as the definitive anti-establishment moment that will forever endure in the British collective consciousness," the two said in a statement.

"Meghan's wrap dress by Armani, worn to showcase a divine pregnancy, framed the Duchess in black against the bountiful landscaping of Tyler Perry's Hollywood garden. This look now, through sheer association with a viral television moment, is firmly engrained in our pop culture psyche."