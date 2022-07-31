Meet The US Woman Who Is Winning Hearts With Her Bhangra Moves

The US dancer's Bhangra dance videos have gone viral

The charm of Bhangra is unmatched and no one is immune to it. A case in point is Omala, a dancer from the United States of America. Omala's Instagram timeline is a collection of dance videos in which she is seen performing the Bhangra to a bunch of desi tracks, ranging from Bollywood numbers to Punjabi chartbusters.

Omala's Instagram bio states that she is a “self-taught Bhangra dancer” and if the comments on her several videos are anything to go by, her followers cannot get enough of her graceful moves.

One of the most viewed Reels on her Instagram timeline has her dancing to the song Chidi Blauri, sung by Ammy Virk and Mannat Noor. In the caption, she said, “Something slow for today.” Dressed in a T-shirt and leggings and dancing in her kitchen, Omala looks like she is having a great time as she performs some popular Bhangra moves.

Watch the video here:

Another video of Omala's that has crossed over 1 million views on the platform has her lip syncing to the Punjabi track Sanu Ta Bulauno Vi Geya by Nimrat Khaira. Dressed in kurta-pyjama and dupatta with Indian jewellery, Omala managed to impress fans with her act in the clip.

In another video, she is seen dancing to actor-singer Prince Narula's song Kafla. In the caption, she mentioned the lyrics of the song and wrote, “Kaafla Naal Chalda.”

Here are some other videos of Omala performing Bhangra:

Tell us what you think of Omala's dance videos.