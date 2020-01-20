Meet The Gujarat Teen Who Set A World Record With Hair Over 6-Feet Long

A bad haircut at the age of six led to Gujarat-based Nilanshi Patel getting her name registered in Guinness World Records for the longest hair on a teenager. Her hair currently measures 190 cm or 6 feet and 2.8 inches.
Often dubbed as real-life Rapunzel, Nilanshi, 17, had earlier set a record on November 21, 2018, with 170.5-centimeter long hair.
"Longest hair on a teenager record holder Nilanshi Patel from India was recently remeasured - her lengthy locks now reach 190 cm," wrote Guinness World Records in an Instagram post on Friday, sharing two pics of the teen with her floor-length hair on display.
Longest hair on a teenager record holder Nilanshi Patel from India was recently remeasured - her lengthy locks now reach 190 cm (6 ft 2.8 in)! _________________________________________________ #GWR2020 #hair #longhair #longhairgoals #longhairstyles #guinnessworldrecords #officiallyamazing
When asked about the secret behind her long hair, the 17-year-old girl told ANI that she applies a homemade hair oil that her mother prepares with some secret ingredients.
"I love my hair, I never want to get my hair chopped. It was my mom's dream to get my name in Guinness book of the world record," Patel told ANI during a telephonic conversation.
She continued, "I am happy that I made Guinness Book of World Records. There is a new world in my life. The entire world has started knowing me."
Gujarat:17-yr-old Nilanshi Patel,resident of Aravalli, breaks her own Guinness World Records in 'longest hair on a teenager' category with 190 cm hair. In 2018, her hair was measured at 170.5 cm."Wherever I go,people want to click selfie with me.I feel like a celebrity,"she says. pic.twitter.com/9s2XH3nfwC— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020
On being asked about her hair care regime, Nilanshi said that she washes her hair once in a week and it takes about half an hour for her hair to dry and about an hour to comb the locks.
Speaking about her career goals, Nilanshi, who is a student of Class 12, said that she wants to become a software engineer and is currently preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) mains.
She says her haircare regime is not a distraction from studying. "I never felt distraction because whenever mummy takes care of my hair I have books in my hand. This is happening since my childhood so I am habitual to it," Nilanshi told ANI.
Nilanshi Patel dreams of setting many more world records, including the one for longest hair on an adult, in the future.Click for more trending news