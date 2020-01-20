Meet The Gujarat Teen Who Set A World Record With Hair Over 6-Feet Long

Nilanshi Patel's hair currently measures 6 feet and 2.8 inches.

A bad haircut at the age of six led to Gujarat-based Nilanshi Patel getting her name registered in Guinness World Records for the longest hair on a teenager. Her hair currently measures 190 cm or 6 feet and 2.8 inches.

Often dubbed as real-life Rapunzel, Nilanshi, 17, had earlier set a record on November 21, 2018, with 170.5-centimeter long hair.

"Longest hair on a teenager record holder Nilanshi Patel from India was recently remeasured - her lengthy locks now reach 190 cm," wrote Guinness World Records in an Instagram post on Friday, sharing two pics of the teen with her floor-length hair on display.

When asked about the secret behind her long hair, the 17-year-old girl told ANI that she applies a homemade hair oil that her mother prepares with some secret ingredients.

"I love my hair, I never want to get my hair chopped. It was my mom's dream to get my name in Guinness book of the world record," Patel told ANI during a telephonic conversation.

She continued, "I am happy that I made Guinness Book of World Records. There is a new world in my life. The entire world has started knowing me."

Gujarat:17-yr-old Nilanshi Patel,resident of Aravalli, breaks her own Guinness World Records in 'longest hair on a teenager' category with 190 cm hair. In 2018, her hair was measured at 170.5 cm."Wherever I go,people want to click selfie with me.I feel like a celebrity,"she says. pic.twitter.com/9s2XH3nfwC — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020

On being asked about her hair care regime, Nilanshi said that she washes her hair once in a week and it takes about half an hour for her hair to dry and about an hour to comb the locks.

Speaking about her career goals, Nilanshi, who is a student of Class 12, said that she wants to become a software engineer and is currently preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) mains.

She says her haircare regime is not a distraction from studying. "I never felt distraction because whenever mummy takes care of my hair I have books in my hand. This is happening since my childhood so I am habitual to it," Nilanshi told ANI.

Nilanshi Patel dreams of setting many more world records, including the one for longest hair on an adult, in the future.