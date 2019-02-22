Meet The Artist Who 'Paints' With Sun, Creates Masterpieces By Burning Wood

Michael Papadakis uses sunlight to create artwork.

Michael Papadakis is an artist who uses unconventional materials to create stunning artwork. Typically, these include a piece of wood, a magnifying glass and the sun's rays.

"I wanted to become a traveler and an artist, but I didn't want to carry all the weight of my equipment in my backpack," the Greek-American artist tells National Herald. So, he began to burn wood with the help of sunlight to create artwork that has become extremely popular on social media and in real life.

The technique is called "heliography."

Though Mr Papadakis began 'painting' with the sun in 2012, his company, Sunscribes, was founded in 2016.

"After my return to the States in 2013, I moved to Colorado and began experimenting with different forms of Sunlight. To my amazement, I discovered that refracted sunlight (sunlight passing through a lens) and reflected sunlight (sunlight reflecting off a mirror) had very different characteristics of one another... All this experimentation led me to believe that even sunlight can have multiple personalities, even if it comes from the same source," he explains on his website.

Today, Mr Papadakis creates artwork, holds live shows and teaches the art of heliography to anyone willing to learn. His videos on social media have collected millions of views.

Watch him in action below:

"I can honestly say I understand this art form more than ever now. It's a process & and is very labor intensive requiring patience and confidence," he explains on Instagram.

What do you think of his artwork? Let us know using the comments section below.