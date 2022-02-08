Meesho Goes 'Boundaryless', Adopts Permanent 'Work From Anywhere' Policy

Meesho will allow its employees to work from any location of their choice (Representative Image)

Meesho, an e-commerce firm backed by SoftBank and Facebook, on Monday said it will permanently allow its employees to work from home, office, or any location of their choice. The announcement was applauded on social media. "We're permanently adopting a Boundaryless Workplace model," CEO Vidit Aatrey tweeted Monday, adding that the move would give employees the "power to define workplace flexibility and convenience."

In his now-viral Twitter thread, Mr Aatrey said that two years of the pandemic shattered long-held beliefs about remote work. "In the last 2 years, new ways of working have shattered long-held beliefs that virtual work wasn't possible," he wrote.

We studied multiple models to conclude that in an uncertain world, business growth in fact depends on a resilient & productive workforce! — Vidit Aatrey (@viditaatrey) February 7, 2022

He went on to explain the 'work from anywhere' policy that will be applicable to all 1,700 employees of the company. "Leaders need to acknowledge that employees' psychological and physical safety is more important than their location of work," wrote Mr Aatrey.

A decentralised workplace, he continued, would attract global talent.

In India, we'll set up satellite offices in areas w high demand & talent density while Bangalore will remain our head office! — Vidit Aatrey (@viditaatrey) February 7, 2022

Mr Aatrey said that Meesho will be headquartered in Bengaluru. The company will set up "satellite offices" in areas with high demand.

Moreover, Meesho will also offer annual 'workations' in places like Goa and Shimla, according to the CEO. Employees will also have in-person summit every quarter to review progress and plan for the next three months.

The announcement was met with approval on Twitter.

"We have studied multiple future work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. In the future, this will also give talent across the globe an opportunity to build for Bharat with Meesho," Meesho Chief Human Resources Officer Ashish Kumar Singh said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.

"To support working parents, Meesho will sponsor day-care facilities for employees with children below six years of age. This can also be availed during official travels to Meesho's head office in Bengaluru," the statement said.

