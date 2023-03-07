'MBA Chaiwala' Meets Internet Sensation Amarjeet Jaikar, Calls Him ''Voice Of India''

The two men are seen sitting inside a luxury car

Prafull Billore, also known as 'MBA Chai Wala' recently met viral internet sensation Amarjeet Jaikar in Mumbai. Mr. Jaikar became an overnight sensation after he shared a video of himself singingthe popular Bollywood song 'Dil De Diya Hai'. Celebrities such as Sonu Nigam, Nitu Chandra, Sonu Sood, and bureaucrat Awanish Sharan also shared the video and heaped praises on him for his soulful rendition.

Now a picture of the 'MBA Chai Wala' with Mr Jaikar is gaining traction online. Mr. Billore shared the picture on his Twitter account wherein the two men are seen sitting inside his luxury car.

"Met an amazing person in Mumbai. Super talented and talk of the town @AmarjeetJaikar3. Voice of India," reads the caption of the post.

Met an amazing person in Mumbai. Super talented and talk of the town @AmarjeetJaikar3 ❤️ Voice of India ❤️#amarjeet#amarjeetjaikarpic.twitter.com/qojYNpPZtX — Prafull Billore (@Prafull_mbachai) March 6, 2023

The singer also replied to Mr. Billore's post and thanked him for all that he taught him. Mr. Jaikar hails from Samastipur in Bihar.

Bhaiya Aapki Har Samjhayi Hui Baat Rashta Asan Karne Waali Thi❤️ https://t.co/cuiCp8RpmD — Amarjeet Jaikar (@AmarjeetJaikar3) March 6, 2023

Meanwhile, the picture has gone viral on Twitter and many thanked Mr. Billore for meeting and encouraging Amarjeet Jaikar.

One user said, ''Awesome Prafull bhai, this guy is the 'Shaan' of our India and he will be recognized by his melodious voice in upcoming time and you are a true inspiration for all young Gen.'' Another commented, ''What a gesture you have shown@Prafull_mbachai bhai, it help to boost his confidence.''

A third wrote, ''You are such an inspiration for all the youth out there. Keep making the country proud!''

Notably, Mr. Billore, an MBA dropout opted to run a tea stall outside IIM-Ahmedabad in 2017 and steadily gained success. He now has several eateries under the brand name 'MBA Chai Wala'. His story inspired many other people, including an Economics graduate, who set up a tea stall near a women's college in Bihar's Patna last year.

He recently bought a Mercedes GLE 300d SUV, which is said to be around Rs 90 lakh.

