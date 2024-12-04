"Moment Of Personal Satisfaction": 'MBA Chaiwala' Shares Wholesome Story Of Helping A Disabled Man

Indian entrepreneur Prafull Billore, also known as 'MBA Chaiwala', recently shared a "moment of personal satisfaction and reflection" with his X followers. Taking to the microblogging site, Mr Billore shared a wholesome story of helping a disabled man by paying his college fees after the latter reached out to him years later. "Four years ago, I helped a young man named Bude Singh, who hails from Kukshi district in Dhar, by paying his college fee of Rs 75,000," the entrepreneur wrote. "Bude, who is physically handicapped, had faced significant challenges in his journey, but he never let those challenges define him," he explained.

Mr Billore revealed that Mr Singh reached out to him recently to share that a company in Bengaluru has hired him. "Today, I am thrilled to learn that Bude is now employed at Groww in Bangalore, a testament to his resilience, hard work, and determination. It is incredibly fulfilling to see how far he has come and how the support he received has contributed to his success," the entrepreneur wrote.

"It's moments like these that remind me of the power of a small act of kindness and the difference it can make in someone's life. I am proud to have been part of his journey," he continued.

I wanted to share a moment of personal satisfaction and reflection with you. Four years ago, I helped a young man named Bude Singh, who hails from Kukshi district in Dhar, by paying his college fee of ₹75,000. Bude, who is physically handicapped, had faced significant challenges… pic.twitter.com/mHJREHhUBN — Prafull Billore (@pbillore141) December 1, 2024

Mr Billore also posted screenshots of Mr Singh's text messages to him. Mr Singh shared a photo of his identity card and wrote, "Sir ji mera groww company job laggyi hai (Sir, I've been hired by Groww company)".

Mr Billore shared the heartwarming story a few days back. Since then the post has accumulated more than 688,000 views. In the comments section, users praised the entrepreneur for his generous gesture.

"That's amazing! It's incredible how a small act of kindness can create such a big impact. Hats off to both you and Bude!" wrote one user. "You have done very commendable work

@pbillore141. May God make you more capable with financial power so that in future you can be of use to some other needy person," commented another.

"That's great ! This kind of hardworking and needed students should be supported financially," expressed a third user. "Truly inspiring! His journey from overcoming challenges to achieving success at Groww is a testament to his resilience & your kindness. Acts of compassion can indeed transform lives!" added a fourth user.

"Such a beautiful story. You not only helped him, but also showed mirror to others that nothing is impossible if you got the zeal to move forward. I'm so happy for him and his family," wrote one user.