Man Follows Bryan Johnson's Reverse-Ageing Blueprint. Here Are The Results

A man following anti-ageing millionaire Bryan Johnson's Blueprint to look younger for two years has now claimed that his biological age decreased by ten years. Blueprint is a longevity protocol designed to reverse biological ageing through sleep optimisation, proper nutrition and rigorous exercise.

Max G, the co-founder of health company Join Zero, posted on X his experience following Blueprint. He said he had become a decade younger biologically, from 28 to 18 years, and 90 per cent of his health markers, such as cholesterol, blood sugar, and inflammation, fell in optimal ranges.

He revealed that initially he would always feel tired and had a habit of sleeping late at night. But his life changed after following a Blueprint.

He wrote, "Almost 2 years on @bryan_johnson's Blueprint: in 2023: always tired, carb-loading, night owl habits. In 2024: turned things around, focused on health & longevity. 2025: 10 YEARS YOUNGER biologically (18 vs 28) with 90% of all biomarkers in optimal ranges."

The Join Zero co-founder also revealed the downsides of following the protocol. He said his social flexibility took a hit sometimes, especially when it came to late dinners, or going out. Other than that,tracking the routine required a lot of effort.

He said he followed the 80/20 rule, which means sticking to the Blueprint 80 per cent of the time while allowing 20 per cent flexibility. In addition, he revealed that he goes through phases of higher/lower commitment depending on work demands.

In another post, the entrepreneur also shared his biggest learnings from following the Blueprint. Everything is about nutrition, sleep & exercise (fix these fundamentals before buying supplements)," he said.

A human could "only improve what you measure", he said, suggesting everyone surround "yourself with friends for accountability".

The official Blueprint website states that it has "evidence-based protocols for diet, exercise, sleep, skincare, and more."

According to the website, people who adhere to the routine experience improvements in their mood, heart health, energy and focus, and physical strength.

It also labels Bryan Johnson the healthiest human on the planet.