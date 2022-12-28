Masala Jalebi Is Latest Bizarre Food That Is Making The Internet Cringe

The picture has amassed more than 22,000 views

There is no creativity on the internet, especially regarding food combinations. From pizza paani puri, and chocolate paratha to cold coffee Maggi, gulab jamun chaat and more- there is a long list of bizarre food combos. Adding to the list of weird food combinations, this time its masala jalebi. A picture of the bizarre food was shared on Twitter by Mayur Sejpal.

The picture shows a plate full of masala jalebi. Jalebi is a melt-in-the-mouth Indian dessert. The dessert is found across India and is served both cold and warm.

Along with the picture, the caption reads, "Anyone want masala jalebi?"

Many people have cringed after looking at this bizarre food combination and expressed their disgust in the comments section.

Check out the picture:

Anyone want masala jalebi? pic.twitter.com/r1SzuQCD0y — Mayur Sejpal 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) December 26, 2022

The picture has amassed more than 22,000 views and 73 likes on Twitter. A user wrote, "Jalebi is a sweet dish .... please don't add masala."

Another user wrote, "Hate you mayur bhai from bottom of my heart."

"Whosoever is cooking and eating this must be hanged till death," the third comment read.

The fourth user wrote, "Tujhe bhagwan toh shayad maaf kr bhi de per main kabhi maaf nhi karungi. (God may forgive you but I will never forgive)"

Meanwhile, a food blogger uploaded a video of trying jalebi with aloo ki sabzi. A food blogger uploaded the video on Instagram page @whatsupdilli. It begins with a street-food vendor pouring hot aloo sabzi over a piece of jalebi. It then progresses to show the food blogger trying the bizarre food combination. It seems like she found the taste to be okay but was not fully satisfied. "Tried the weirdest food combo ever! Apparently, jalebi with aloo ki sabzi is very famous in Mathura, Vrindavan. So, I finally tried this combo from Oma Pehalwan, Mathura." read the caption of the post.

The internet was disgusted with the weird food combination.

Featured Video Of The Day Bharat Jodo In UP: Congress 'Ram Bharose'