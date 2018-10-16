Bear Cub With Head Stuck In Jar Freed After 3 Days

The black bear cub was freed after three days.

On Sunday, wildlife officials in Maryland, USA, managed to free a bear cub that was first spotted with its head stuck in a plastic jar three days ago. BBC reports that the black bear cub, nicknamed "Buckethead", was tranquilised and relieved of its discomfort in front of a crowd at a festival in McHenry. Forest rangers had tracked the 45-kg male bear cub for three days before it was finally rescued.

A video shared by a Facebook user showed the bear cub a few days earlier with the plastic jar still on its head. "Here he was off my deck Friday at 6pm," wrote Paul Morris, who shared the video.

Photos shared by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources on Sunday show Buckethead before and after the jar was removed from its head.

"Wildlife and Heritage Service response staff tracked this bear cub for three days and, with assistance from the Maryland Natural Resources Police, were able to rescue this 100 lb male cub from the bucket that covered his head," they wrote.

Since being shared online two days ago, the post has already collected over 200 shares and a ton of comments.

"Wonderful job! Had to be one hungry bear after 3 days with that on his head!" writes one person in the comments section. "Awesome, so glad the cub was helped," says another.

The department confirmed that Buckethead the bear was returned to the woods.