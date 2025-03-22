"Marry A Colleague": Bengaluru Man's Unique Advice To Achieve Work-Life Balance Sparks Discussion

A Bengaluru man's unique advice telling Indian employees to "marry" their colleagues to achieve perfect work-life balance has sparked a discussion online. Taking to LinkedIn, Harshit Mahawar listed several "benefits" that would that would arise from marrying a colleague. These included practical advantages such as saving money on cabs and the ability to make work from home feel like work from the office. He also jokingly pointed out that flirting during boring MS Teams calls could help make mundane meetings more interesting than ever. Moreover, he emphasised the reduced scope of extramarital affairs at the workplace.

"Jobs in India are broken. Hustle in job - no time to talk to family. Quit your job - family stops talking to you. Lose-Lose situation. My solution: Marry a colleague," Mr Mahawar wrote in his post. He then listed the supposed perks of his solution. "Cab expenses reduced by half. Work from home = work from the office. Flirt on MS Teams during boring calls. No scope for extramarital affairs at work. Can refer children twice in the company for the same role," he wrote.

He concluded his post by asking his followers if they've married any of their colleagues. "Achieve work-life balance by erasing the boundary today!" he said.

Mr Mahawar's post quickly caught the attention of several social media users, with many weighing in on this unique suggestion.

"Why not stay in office? Then rent and parking would be free. Electricity and water bill would be free as well," jokingly suggested one user. "Marry somebody and hire them in your team. Get referral bonus too," said another.

"Brilliant plan! Now just waiting for HR to add 'Matrimonial Benefits' under employee perks," commented a third user. "That's a great idea! You are fostering a new office culture now," said another.

However, some users acknowledged the growing concern about work-life imbalance and the need for more sustainable work practices. "It's sad but true. We're all caught in this cycle," wrote one user.

"An interesting take on work-life balance! While marrying a colleague might not be the universal solution, fostering a healthy work environment and setting clear boundaries can certainly help. Finding balance is key whether in career or personal life!" said another.