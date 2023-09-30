Man's Quest To Meet Shah Rukh Khan Comes True After Month-Long Struggle

Aakash Pillay with Shah Rukh Khan

A die-hard fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who embarked on his journey on August 28 to meet the actor, finally achieved his goal after a month. The man, while sharing an update on the 28th day of his pursuit, mentioned that he had received a text from the actor's team.

"Agar kisi cheez ko poori shiddat se chaaho, toh poori kaaynaat use tumse milaane ki saazish mein lagg jaati hai (When you wholeheartedly wish for something, the entire universe aligns to make it a reality)," wrote Aakash Pillay as he shared a photograph of himself with Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram

Mr Pillay recorded everyday highlights of his journey, including reaching out to many people and patiently waiting outside Mannat, the home of Shah Rukh Khan, among other things.

On the 19th day, he shared an exciting moment when Shah Rukh Khan 'noticed' him during a press event at Yash Raj Films studio. In a video clip, he explained how he managed to gain entry into the studio and held up a sign that read, "Day 19 of waiting for SRK!"

A week ago, he recounted a near miss in his quest to meet Shah Rukh Khan.

Just three days ago, the thrilling news arrived that Mr Pillay had received a response from Shah Rukh Khan's team.

The comments section of Mr Pillay's post was flooded with congratulatory messages after he shared a photograph of his encounter with the actor.

Here is how people reacted to the post:

"Finally, you achieved it. So happy for you," a user commented.

"The caption just became a reality," another wrote.

"Your journey has been truly inspiring," a third said.

"The thing I learned from you is that nothing is impossible; keep trying until you succeed," a fourth said.

"Dreams are hard but not impossible," a fifth said.