Man's Funny Twitter Post About Son's First Day Of School Photos Goes Viral

A man's Twitter post has gone viral online after he shared hilarious photos of his son's reaction while getting his photos taken at school.

On the platform last week, social media user Adam Perry posted two side-by-side images of his son smiling on his first day of school. One picture showed that the child had a slightly strained, stiff smile. The second image, on the other hand, appeared to showcase the little one in the midst of laughing.

In the caption of the Twitter post, Mr Perry said that he has now realised the secret to getting his kid to crack a natural smile was with one keyword. "My son when I tell him to smile vs when I yell out 'poop!'" the caption of the post read.

Take a look below:

My son when I tell him to smile vs when I yell out “poop!” pic.twitter.com/ui6TuPOaC5 — Adam Perry (@misterperry) September 14, 2022

Since being shared, the Twitter post has taken the internet by storm. It has garnered more than 297,000 likes and over 11,000 retweets.

In the comment section, several internet users praised the father for making his child smile. Some users even said that they too use his technique themselves when taking photos.

"This reminds me of one of my wedding photos - the photographer told him to say something funny and he whispers 'butts,'" wrote one user. "Literally how we got our family pictures accomplished. Poop jokes," added another.

A third user said, "I used to use that technique on my kid too! 'Dog poo bin' always got a laugh even during the most pouty sulks." A fourth commented, "My trick with my daughter for the last 15 years has been to say "poop and pee smooshed together" and it still works on her."

Meanwhile, speaking to Good Morning America(GMA), Mr Perry said that while his son is a bit "shy", he is also "sweet and silly" with a "fun sense of humour". He explained that he always takes photos of his child on the "first day of school" and this time, he was in a bit of a hurry and having a hard time getting pictures, which is why he yelled "poop".

"My son always has the funniest smile when he's trying too hard," Mr Perry said. "I learned at some point that if I just yelled out 'POOP' and snapped the picture quick, it always worked out way better. In this case, it was a pretty dramatic comparison, so I thought I'd share it," he added.