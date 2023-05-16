Indian Man's Birthday Surprise To Girlfriend At Times Square Wins Internet

When he surprised me at Times Square NYC!!!" read the text insert in the clip.

An Indian man has just set the bar a notch higher for all partners, the man surprised his girlfriend by using a special slideshow at New York's Times Square for her birthday. The video has won hearts on the internet.

Posted on Instagram by Tales by Lekha, the video shows the couple posing in front of the Times Square billboard. The minute, the woman turned back, she is surprised by pictures of herself on the billboard.

The woman watches the slideshow in awe. "When he surprised me at Times Square NYC!!!" read the text insert in the clip.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has amassed more than 1,45,000 likes and several comments. The internet was stunned to see the man's grand gesture. A user commented, "I was waiting for a proposal."

Another user wrote, "This guy has raised the standards now!"

The third user wrote, "Now this will be the new trend and u guys will be the trendsetter."

"Girl he is a green flag say yes," the fourth user commented.

"That was the best gift," the fifth user wrote.