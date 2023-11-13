Man With AC Ticket Misses Train Home Due to Overcrowded Conditions, Slams Indian Railways

Mr Sharma attempted to contact both the Railways and the passenger helpline centres

A man from Gujarat slammed Indian Railways after an overcrowded train forced him out of his train despite having a confirmed 3-tier AC ticket to his hometown in Ratlam, MP. Anshul Sharma, a 27-year-old, vented his frustration on X, formerly Twitter, criticizing Indian Railways for the subpar service at Vadodara railway station.

"Thanks for ruining my Diwali. This is what you get even when you have a confirmed 3rd AC ticket. No help from the Police. Many people like me were not able to board," Mr Sharma wrote on X. He posted videos of the chaotic scene at the platform, with a crowd of individuals trying to board the train, and the interior of the train was tightly packed, making it impossible for others to enter.

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, "The labour crowd thrown me out of the train. They locked the doors and they did not let anyone enter into the train. Police said clearly no to help me and started laughing at the situation."

Following this, Mr Sharma attempted to contact both the Railways and the passenger helpline centres but was unsuccessful. "Tickets were raised and declared resolved without even providing a solution," Mr Sharma expressed, emphasizing his desire for the Railways to refund his fare of Rs 1,173.95.

Meanwhile, Mr Sharma was not the only passenger who faced this predicament. Several users on X shared similar tales.

"The same thing happened with Goa Express on November 9. AC coaches were filled with unreserved passengers. No RPF onboard, and people with tickets could not board the chain was pulled multiple times. All the TTEs sat in one coach and hid their faces due to multiple complaints," wrote Shubham Sharma on X.

A user suggested, "Since you have photo and video evidence. File a written complaint at the RPF police station at the station concerned.

Take that acknowledgement and then file a case in consumer court. You should seek compensation above the ticket amount of at least Rs 25,000."

Another user wrote, "Sorry bro there is no Hindu-Muslim angle in this issue so this is of no benefit for politicians to discuss and resolve this problem."