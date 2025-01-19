Man Who Quit High-Paying Mumbai Job To Settle In Jamshedpur Explains How It Transformed His Life

A man who left his high-paying Mumbai job for Jamshedpur recently shared five reasons, explaining how the decision changed his life. Taking to LinkedIn, Sumit Agrawal revealed that he quit his lucrative career in Mumbai five years ago and decided to return to his hometown, Jamshedpur. He said that despite being born and brought up in Jamshedpur, he had doubts about adjusting to living in a "small town" after staying in cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai.

"Questions like, 'Will I have a social life there?', 'What will I do on weekends?', and 'What kind of work environment will I have?' haunted me initially," he shared. However, after spending the last five years in Jamshedpur, Mr Agrawal said that the small-town lifestyle proved to be full of unexpected advantages, completely shifting his perspective. "The last 5 years have been transformative. Living in a small town has its own demerits. But the merits far outweigh them (for me)," he wrote.

Mr Agrawal further shared five reasons explaining why moving to Jamshedpur was the right choice for him.

First, he highlighted how his daily commute drastically improved. "I don't spend 20-25% of my day in traffic anymore. My office is 14 km away, but it only takes 15 minutes to get there. I'm less irritated and more productive when I reach work," he wrote.

Second, Mr Agrawal revealed his monthly expenses dropped significantly while maintaining a quality lifestyle comparable to big cities. "My monthly expenditure is much lower for almost the same 'quality of life' as that of a larger city," he said.

He then said that he enjoys all the conveniences of city life, from food delivery to e-commerce. "Everything-cabs, events, multiplexes-comes at a much lower price without compromising on ease," he explained.

He also pointed out that in Jamshedpur public spaces are less crowded, making weekends more enjoyable. "Unlike Mumbai, I no longer dread stepping out because of overwhelming crowds," he remarked.

In the fifth point, Mr Agrawal stated that after shifting to the small town he also finds ample time for fitness and sports, a luxury he couldn't afford in Mumbai.

"5 years back I wasn't really sure how life in a small town would turn out. But it isn't that bad after all," he concluded.

Since being shared, Mr Agrawal's post has garnered more than 800 reactions and several comments. His honest take resonated with several users online.

"Moving back to my hometown is something I've been considering for years. This just reinforced it," commented one user. "The day I moved out of my hometown - Jodhpur, I vowed that I would come back someday. Every time I am back there, I meet my friends, cousins, and family members who didn't venture out. Every time my desire to come back grows stronger and stronger. Life is slow (for good) in small cities, way better quality of life, time, food, and energy overall," said another.

"This is so relatable! The peace in smaller towns is unmatched," expressed a third user.