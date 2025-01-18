Video: Indian Man In UK Says His Flat With Rs 1 Lakh Rent Gives Him "Chawl Feeling"

London has the reputation of being one of the most expensive cities in the world. While the city is known for its character and charm, it's not exactly considered budget-friendly. It is common to see people in their late 20s and early 30s living with roommates to help manage the high cost of living. Amid this, an Indian man recently took to Instagram to express his frustration at his living situation in London where he pays Rs 1 Lakh a month for a 'chawl'-like flat.

"Chawl ka feeling bhi experience kar liya UK Mai," Aryan Bhattacharya wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of his flat. In the clip, Mr Bhattacharya expressed frustration at his living conditions. He showed water dripping from the roof of his flat and claimed that he had to put utensils below the "waterfall" to collect the drops as a plumber wouldn't come to repair the leak at night. "1,00,000 ka rent mai chawl ka feeling in the UK,' the text on the video read.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 400,000 views and several reactions. While some users suggested Mr Bhattacharya contact the local council, others asked him to return to India.

"You CHOSE to go to the UK despite knowing it is expensive to live there. Accept and work on your lifestyle or return to your home country if it is a problem for you. What's the point of criticising your every decision?" wrote one user.

"Contact your local council and complain - your landlord cannot charge you if the house is not up to standards," suggested another.

"I dealt with the bathroom leak for four whole days on my own because the plumber wasn't available, and since I have to work from the office every day, I couldn't stay at home to look after it. But honestly, I felt a sense of peace once it was finally fixed. Definitely,it is sometimes very frustrating," shared a third user.

"Chawls are better there are no water dripping like this, come back to India," committed another. "So true, renting in the UK is pure compromise," wrote one user.