Man Uses Eggplant To 'Cure' Constipation. Massive Fail

Many of us have used home remedies to cure ailments and may have even found them to work sometimes. However, one needs to exercise caution when trying some of these remedies... you never know which one makes things considerably worse for you. Case in point, this gentleman in China who tried possibly the most bizarre way to cure his constipation - he inserted a huge eggplant (reported to be 30 centimetres long) up his butt in the hope that it would cure his problem. As expected, the "cure" didn't quite work and left him with a much bigger problem. According to Shanghaiist , the 50-year-old man was suffering not only from constipation but also had abdominal pain. To relieve his suffering of two days, the man decided to try the rather weird "remedy". However, instead of curing him, the man (unsurprisingly) ended up with more problems. It not only caused him more discomfort but also triggered nausea and vomiting. Two days later, he finally decided to visit the hospital.An X-ray revealed things were far worse than expected, reports The Irish Post . The vegetable had pushed its way up inside his body and damaged one of his lungs.Doctors proceeded to operate on the man to remove the foreign body. He is reportedly doing better now.Click for more trending news