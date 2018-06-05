Man Uses Eggplant To 'Cure' Constipation. Massive Fail

CommentsAccording to Shanghaiist, the 50-year-old man was suffering not only from constipation but also had abdominal pain. To relieve his suffering of two days, the man decided to try the rather weird "remedy". However, instead of curing him, the man (unsurprisingly) ended up with more problems. It not only caused him more discomfort but also triggered nausea and vomiting. Two days later, he finally decided to visit the hospital.
An X-ray revealed things were far worse than expected, reports The Irish Post. The vegetable had pushed its way up inside his body and damaged one of his lungs.
Doctors proceeded to operate on the man to remove the foreign body. He is reportedly doing better now.
