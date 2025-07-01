Advertisement
China's Tianwen 2 Sends Stunning Images Of Earth And Moon From Deep Space: See Pics

The mission aims to collect samples from the near-Earth asteroid 2016 HO3 and explore the main-belt comet 311P.

Read Time: 2 mins
China's Tianwen 2 Sends Stunning Images Of Earth And Moon From Deep Space: See Pics
File photo of Long March 3B rocket.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) released images of Earth and the moon on Tuesday, taken by the Tianwen 2 spacecraft from deep space, according to Xinhua. The probe was launched on May 29 using a Long March-3B rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan, and the images were taken a day later, on May 30.

See images here:

Currently, the probe is reportedly around 12 million kilometres away from Earth. It has spent more than 33 days in space so far. The mission aims to collect samples from the near-Earth asteroid 2016 HO3 (or 469219 Kamo'oalewa) and explore the main-belt comet 311P, which would help provide insights into the early solar system's formation and evolution.

As per the report, the space agency published the stunning pictures, taken by the spacecraft's narrow-field-of-view navigation sensor, when it was about 590,000 kilometres away from the Blue Planet. 

What is the future of the Tianwen 2 mission?

The mission is expected to return samples to Earth by November 2027, with the probe collecting between 0.2 and 1 kilogram of soil from the asteroid.

The Tianwen-2 mission is planned to last around 10 years. During the given period, the probe would visit the asteroid and comet, and return samples to Earth.

The mission will help scientists understand the composition, formation, and evolutionary history of the solar system's early materials. If successful, the probe would also provide insights into the origins of water on Earth.

China has several important missions planned for the coming years. Beijing plans to send Chinese astronauts to the Moon before 2030 and establish a permanent base there, as part of its ambitious "space dream" under Xi Jinping's leadership.

Tianwen 2, China National Space Administration, Tianwen 2 Images
