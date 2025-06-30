From Buck Moon To Pluto's Rare Appearance, 8 Must-See Night Sky Events In July

Come July, stargazers can enjoy a spectacular celestial showcase featuring star clusters, meteor showers, and planetary sightings, including a rare glimpse of dwarf planet Pluto. From the buck moon to dazzling views of planets, July promises breathtaking views for both seasoned astronomers and amateur enthusiasts alike. According to National Geographic, here's a guide to the top celestial highlights to look out for in the July night sky.

1. Messier 22 at Peak Visibility (July 1):

Around midnight local time on July 1, the globular cluster Messier 22 (M22) will reach its highest point in the sky, particularly visible for observers south of 46° N latitude. Located 10,000 light-years away in Sagittarius, M22 is one of the brightest globular clusters visible from Earth. To the naked eye, it appears as a faint smudge under dark skies, but binoculars or a small telescope reveal its densely packed sphere of hundreds of thousands of stars.

2. Mercury at Greatest Eastern Elongation (July 4):

On July 4, Mercury will reach its greatest eastern elongation, offering one of the best opportunities to spot the planet this year. Look west-northwest shortly after sunset, near the horizon, during evening twilight hours. If clouds obstruct the view, Mercury will remain visible for a few more weeks.

3. Full Buck Moon (July 10):

The full moon, known as the "Buck Moon" for the time when male deer regrow their antlers, will peak on July 10 at 4:37 P.M. EDT. Use binoculars to observe the lunar surface, particularly the bright rays of Tycho crater and the dark maria (basalt plains). This moon is striking for its brightness and detail.

4. Moon, Saturn, and Neptune Triple Encounter (July 16):

On July 16, before dawn, a rare triple encounter can be spotted: the waning gibbous moon will pass near Saturn and Neptune in Pisces. Saturn is visible to the naked eye, while Neptune requires a telescope due to its dimness. Notably, Saturn recently entered retrograde motion, appearing to move westward in the sky.

5. Moon and Pleiades Conjunction (July 20):

On July 20, before sunrise, the crescent moon will appear close to the Pleiades, a bright star cluster also known as the Seven Sisters. This pairing creates a stunning scene, especially when viewed through binoculars, which capture the glittering stars and glowing moon in a single frame.

6. Pluto at Its Brightest (July 25):

Pluto will reach its closest approach to Earth and align opposite the Sun on July 25, appearing slightly brighter (magnitude 14.4). This will be one of the best times to attempt spotting the dwarf planet, though a powerful telescope is required due to its faintness. Look in the constellation Sagittarius.

7. Moon and Mars conjunction (July 29):

On July 29, the moon and Mars will appear close together in the constellation Taurus, creating a striking sight. Although they will be low on the horizon, limiting visibility, the reddish hue of Mars paired with the waxing crescent moon will make for a notable celestial pairing if the skies are clear.

8. Southern Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower Peak (July 29–30):

This meteor shower, active from July 18 to August 12, will peak overnight from July 29 to 30 with up to 25 meteors per hour. The waning crescent moon will set early, providing dark skies for optimal viewing.

Tips for Viewing: