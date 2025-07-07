Buck Moon 2025: Know Date And Time To See July's Full Moon In India

The Buck Moon is a traditional full moon name that occurs in July. The Buck Moon, the first full moon of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, will turn full on July 10, 2025. Its name is derived from the time of year when male deer, or "bucks," grow their new antlers. The Buck Moon will reach its peak fullness at 4:38 pm EDT on July 10 (2:08 am IST on July 11), as per the astronomical data. In India, the moonrise is expected around 7:42 pm (IST).

The Buck Moon marks the peak of summer and is a time of warmth, abundance and renewal. People often consider it a great opportunity to reflect on the natural world and the cycles of life.

The Buck Moon will be one of the lowest-hanging full moons of the year as it is opposite the sun, which is at its highest. It will be accompanied by planetary sightings, including Venus and Saturn, creating a stunning astronomical display.

The Buck Moon will reach its peak at:

New York: Sunset at 8:29 pm (EDT), moonrise at 8:54 pm (EDT) on July 10.

London: Sunset at 9:16 pm (BST), moonrise at 9:46 pm (BST) on July 10.

India: Sunset at 7:20 pm (IST), and moonrise at 7:42 pm (IST).

Tips to make the most of the Buck Moon experience:

Location: Find a location away from artificial lighting, such as a park or open field.

Keep an eye on local weather forecasts, as clear skies will provide the best viewing conditions. Time: View the moon shortly after it rises, when it will appear larger and golden due to the "moon illusion."

Some other Native American names of Buck Moon are the Salmon Moon, Raspberry Moon and Thunder Moon. It is also called the Hay Moon because of its closeness to the midsummer harvest.

In Celtic, this Moon was known as the Claiming Moon, Wyrt Moon, Herb Moon and Mead Moon, as per timeanddate.com. The naming indicates that July is the time to gather herbs to dry and use as spices and remedies.