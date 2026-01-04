Man Tests Rescue Dog's DNA, Gets Completely Unexpected Results

Adopting a rescue dog often comes with many unknowns, including questions about the dog's breed. For one man in the US, a simple DNA test brought unexpected answers and changed everything he thought he knew about his pet.

Brett Miller adopted Birdie, a two-year-old rescue dog, from a shelter in August. At the time, he believed she was a mix of pit bull and terrier. He often joked that Birdie looked a little unusual and even compared her appearance to a gargoyle, which made him more curious about her true breed. Miller, a Los Angeles resident, said adopting Birdie has been a truly joyful experience. He says Birdie gets along well with both humans and other dogs and often spends her time sleeping peacefully.

Miller wanted Birdie to be able to fly with him. However, he suspected she might be a Pit Bull breed mix, which could pose a problem, as most major airlines consider Pit Bulls a banned breed. When a veterinarian refused to clear her for the flight, Miller decided to have a DNA test to determine her true breed.

To this end, her mother purchased a DNA test to determine how much Pit Bull she actually possessed.

Report Reveals A Surprising Match

The DNA test revealed that Birdie is primarily American Bully, representing 31 percent of the total. Additionally, she has 14 percent Chihuahua, 13 percent Pomeranian, 13 percent Super Mutt, and 10 percent Poodle. Slight traces of Chow-Chow and German Shepherd were also found, while Pit Bull was only 4 percent.

After seeing the report, Miller was both surprised and relieved, as it raised the possibility that Birdie would be able to travel by air. He explained that the American Bully breed is also banned in some places, but this is usually due to breathing problems caused by their short noses. Birdie's nose, like that of a Chihuahua, shouldn't pose a problem for her to fly.

According to Miller, Birdie is comfortable traveling in a car, bonds with her family, and is very friendly and playful by nature.