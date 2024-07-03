Man Tattoos Delhi's Vada Pav Girl's Face On His Arm. Internet Says 'Cover Up'

A video showcasing the tattoo was posted on Instagram by Mahesh Chavan.

Chandrika Dixit, also known as Vada Pav Girl and now a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, first gained fame when a video of her selling vada pavs at a stall in Delhi's Sainik Vihar went viral on social media. Her popularity grew with numerous videos of her selling vada pavs and getting into fights with people, capturing the attention of many internet users. While some watched her videos for entertainment, one man found inspiration in her and decided to get her face tattooed on his arm.

A video showcasing the tattoo was posted on Instagram by Mahesh Chavan. The clip begins with the man visiting a tattoo parlour and asking the receptionist to tattoo Chandrika Gera Dixit's face on his hand. According to Chavan, the man was inspired by Ms Dixit when he was jobless. He considers Ms Dixit his "guru" and, after following her example, decided to open his vada pav stall.

See the video here:

The viral video has gathered around 10.8 million views on Instagram and a range of comments from internet users.

A user wrote, "This. This is why education is very important."

Another Instagram user said, "Brother will regret it."

"Cover-up tattoo coming soon," the third user wrote.

A fourth user remarked, "That's why education is much needed."

Meanwhile, Ms Dixit recently revealed on Bigg Boss OTT 3 that she earns Rs 40,000 per day by selling the quintessential Maharashtrian street food.

In a video, shared by a fan page on Instagram, Ms Dixit can be seen talking to the housemates.

While talking about her viral street fight in Delhi, Chandrika Dixit disclosed that she earns Rs 40,000 per day from selling vada pav, leaving everyone stunned.

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Chandrika Dixit opened up about people accusing her of creating "drama" to gain attention. She told news agency, IANS, "I am just keeping my point of view; there is nothing like that. I was running my cart two years ago too and could have done things to gain attention back then when I started and needed money..."

Regarding her participation in the show, Ms Dixit added, "The opportunity I have got is big; I will do it well, and the reason for doing it is because of the hard work we are doing for our family... It is for a great future for my son. I think I will get help from this."

