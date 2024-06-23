'Vada Pav Girl' Chandrika Dixit Reveals Daily Income. She Earns...

Chandrika Dixit spoke to participants of Bigg Boss OTT, Season 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3, which premiered yesterday, welcomed Chandrika Dixit aka “vada pav girl” as one of the contestants on the show. Chandrika Dixit grabbed the Internet's attention after she revealed that she earns Rs 40,000 per day by selling the quintessential Maharashtrian street food.

In a video, shared by a fan page on Instagram, Ms Dixit can be seen talking to the housemates.

While talking about her viral street fight in Delhi, Chandrika Dixit disclosed that she earns Rs 40,000 per day from selling vada pav, leaving everyone stunned.

In the clip, when co-contestant, actress Sana Makbul says, “She is running her business…”, Ms Chandrika chimes in, “Haan, din ka chalis [forty thousand] kama rahi hain na. [Yes, earning ₹ 40,ooo per day]”.

This is when, a shocked co-contestant, content creator Shivani Kumari asks, “Din ka Rs 40 hazaar? [Rs 40,000 per day]?”

To this, Ms Chandrika says, “Arre yaar toh main mehnat kar rahi hoon na yaar. Main kama rahi hu. Tum bhi karo, mat mobile chalao, mat Netflix chalao, mat raho phone par, utho bahar niklo ghumo. Apne dum par karo. [I am working very hard. I am earning. You also earn. Don't use your smartphones, don't use Netflix. Get up and go outside and do it yourself].”

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Chandrika Dixit opened up about people accusing her of creating “drama” to gain attention. She told news agency, IANS, “I am just keeping my point of view; there is nothing like that. I was running my cart two years ago too and could have done things to gain attention back then when I started and needed money...”

Regarding her participation in the show, Ms Dixit added, “The opportunity I have got is big; I will do it well, and the reason for doing it is because of the hard work we are doing for our family... It is for a great future for my son. I think I will get help from this.”