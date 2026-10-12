Man Takes Retirement To Spend More Time With Ageing Parents In India, Wins Hearts Online

After 23 years at Microsoft as vice president of engineering, Kesavan Shanmugam has announced his retirement to spend more time with his ageing parents in India. He shared the decision in a LinkedIn post, saying he wanted to focus more on family and friends.

Shanmugam said that leaving Microsoft was a difficult decision because he enjoyed his work on Excel Copilot and working with his colleagues. However, he felt that spending more time with his parents was the right choice.

He wrote, "I am deeply grateful to Microsoft for making it possible to even make such a tradeoff. And a huge thanks to everyone at Microsoft, past and present, who made my journey at Microsoft fun, exciting and fulfilling."

Check Out The Post Here:

Social Media Reaction

His announcement received hundreds of reactions on LinkedIn. Many people praised his decision to give importance to his family over his career.

One user commented, "That's probably one of the best decisions you can take."

Another user noted, "I don't personally know you, brother, but your decision to prioritise your parents caught my attention, and you have my best wishes."

"Walking away from work you still enjoy can't be easy, but having more time with your parents is a meaningful reason to start a new chapter," added a third user.

A fourth user commented, "You may not realise it right now, but this will be one of the very best things you have done in your life."