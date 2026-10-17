Retired Army Officer Found Shot Dead In Hyderabad, Police Suspect Suicide

A retired Army officer was found shot dead within the limits of Hussainialam Police Station in Hyderabad, with police suspecting that he may have died by suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Alimuddin, a retired Army officer.

According to a police official, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.

"The deceased has been identified as Alimuddin, a retired Army officer, who was found shot dead. We have reached the spot and are currently investigating the matter. We will share further details later," the official said.

According to ACP Charminar, the police suspect that the retired officer may have shot himself. The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination, and further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.

"We suspect that he may have died by suicide after shooting himself. We are currently investigating the matter. The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME)," ACP Charminar said.

The police are investigating the matter to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)