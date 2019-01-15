Man 'Shoots' Birthday Cake On Video. It Had 'Gujjar' Written On It

A video going viral on social media shows a man shooting at a cake.

A man celebrating his birthday looks at his cake. Instead of cutting it, he whips out his gun and shoots at it. Several times. The video has gone viral on social media. There is speculation that the video was shot in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, but the police have denied it.

The video, which has gathered thousands of views on social media, shows four men on a road with a birthday cake. The cake has the word "Gujjar" on it.

Cutting cake using knife is such a cliched thing. In this video, a youth is seen taking repeated shots at the cake to 'cut' it while others cheer him. The incident is said to have happened in Meerut. pic.twitter.com/DE7yzmOF2V — Piyush Rai | ‏‎ (@Benarasiyaa) January 12, 2019

The men are heard talking in Hindi but it is not clear where or when the incident took place. It is also not clear why some claimed that the video was shot in Meerut.

The video appears to have been shot on the TikTok app for creating and sharing short videos. Since being posted on Twitter this Saturday, it has provoked outrage.