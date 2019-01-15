Man "Shoots" Birthday Cake On Video. It Had 'Gujjar' Written On It

The cake has the word "Gujjar" written on it

Offbeat | | Updated: January 15, 2019 14:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man 'Shoots' Birthday Cake On Video. It Had 'Gujjar' Written On It

A video going viral on social media shows a man shooting at a cake.


A man celebrating his birthday looks at his cake. Instead of cutting it, he whips out his gun and shoots at it. Several times. The video has gone viral on social media. There is speculation that the video was shot in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, but the police have denied it.

The video, which has gathered thousands of views on social media, shows four men on a road with a birthday cake. The cake has the word "Gujjar" on it.

Watch the video below:

The men are heard talking in Hindi but it is not clear where or when the incident took place. It is also not clear why some claimed that the video was shot in Meerut.

The police tweeted a denial

The video appears to have been shot on the TikTok app for creating and sharing short videos. Since being posted on Twitter this Saturday, it has provoked outrage.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

viral videogunMeerut Police

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kumbh Mela Makar SankrantiKanhaiya KumarIND vs AUSLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizAustralian OpenJustice AK SikriVasundhara RajeInterim BudgetPongal 2019Redmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................