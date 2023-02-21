Man Shares Video Of Tesla Car Mistaking Train For Trucks, Internet Cracks Up

The video prompted a barrage of hilarious reactions

A Tesla car recently mistook a moving train for something else entirely. A Twitter user named James Urbaniak shared a video on the micro-blogging website which showed a Tesla Car mistaking a train for a bunch of trucks. The video highlighted the glitch in Tesla's real-time navigation system. The driver took a dig at the company's software glitch.

In the video, a Tesla car can be seen waiting at a level crossing for the train to pass. The car's real-time navigation screen perceived a moving train for a bunch of trucks.

Twitter user James Urbaniak posted a video of himself stopped in his Tesla, waiting for a train to cross the railroad track. The caption of the post reads, "Tesla thinks the train is a bunch of slow trucks."

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "My most viral tweet! I'm out of town & a nice person lent me a Tesla for the weekend. I enjoyed driving it & I thought the screen interpreting a train as truck was funny & not a safety hazard, which some people who saw it RTd thought was my intent. Anyway. Go Team Venture!"

Check out the video here:

Tesla thinks train is bunch of slow trucks pic.twitter.com/1cidVc58tC — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) February 19, 2023

The video prompted a barrage of hilarious reactions on the internet. A user commented, "So well engineered that they forgot to teach it about trains."

Another user wrote, "If Tesla knew about trains, nobody would drive."

The third user wrote, "But does that change anything. I mean the Tesla wouldn't drive into neither a train or a bunch of slow moving trucks. It should behave no differently between the two."





