Man Sent Credit Card To Woman For 10 Seconds On LinkedIn, Here's What Happened Next

A woman recently shared a bizarre interaction with a man who slid into her direct messages (DMs) with an unusual offer. Taking to LinkedIn, Harnoor Saluja, a communications professional, shared that a man recently sent her his credit card details on LinkedIn for just 10 seconds and told her that if she could load the card picture, she could do some shopping with it. She said that she wasn't sure what the man was trying to test, however, she added that her imagination took over in those ten seconds.

"A man sent me his credit card on LinkedIn. Yes, this is a real story. No, I wasn't prepared either. A gentleman slid into my DMs and said: 'I'm sending you my credit card just for 10 seconds. If you can load, you can do shopping from this," Ms Saluja wrote, adding that she wasn't what the man was trying to test - her internet speed, her moral compass or her reflex from Squid Game train.

"In those 10 seconds, I: Added a standing desk (to stand up for women in marketing), Wondered if I should buy a mic to narrate this saga as a podcast, And closed the tab like I close emotional availability: swiftly and without warning, Scrolled through skincare (because healing from this trauma needs retinol)," she sarcastically wrote.

Ms Saluja concluded the post saying, "If sending your credit card is your idea of "networking," please know-my internet may be fast, but my morals are faster."

Her witty response to the unusual request has now gone viral. In the comments section, while some shared humorous reactions, others shared similar stories.

"An influencer sent me a DM saying I commented on his post, so he wanted to transfer me money as a gift. I politely refused twice. He insisted until I blocked him," wrote one user.

"When I was younger I talked to a guy online, and I was quite direct with him (just my natural personality), he asked for my email and then sent me 100 pounds via PayPal. I then realised he thought I was a dom and I had to swiftly refund him," shared another.

"This is peak LinkedIn meets Squid Game meets skincare humor. Absolute gold-fast internet, faster morals, and the fastest wit!" commented a third user. "That's why I always keep stuff rs 1 Lakh in my cart , so that I can instantly buy everything if the same incident happens to me someday," humourously wrote another.