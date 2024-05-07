Man Says He Will 'Run Across' Chinnaswamy Stadium During CSK vs RCB IPL Match, Internet Reacts

"I hope we win that day," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Nitin Sequeira, a Bengaluru man, who is the co-founder of Clout Chasers, recently said that he will "run across" the city's Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Indian Premier League match on May 18. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would square off on that specific day.

The creator said that he had checked out the security arrangements including barricading, and fencing and planned the invasion of the field. In a now-viral video on Instagram, he said, "So I found these two stands with no barricades at all. After a lot of calls and networking and all that stuff, I finally got access to one of those stands. Yeah, that's how it's gonna happen. One of these two stands, 18th of May, RCB vs CSK. See you there."

Many users tagged Bengaluru Police and asked them to look into the matter.

"@blrcitypolice please take action and make sure this guy doesn't enter on 18th May. This is not okay. Also, he's openly challenging by give you the date. Please see to that he's denied entry," said a user.

"Dumb, get a real job!" remarked a person.

Another wrote, "Still waiting for that day."

"Clown," added a person.

"As we all need a villain to a story I shall send this to all security guards," wrote a person.

"When you have too much time not doing anything productively. You'll do content like this," said a person.

