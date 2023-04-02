Man Says He 'Finally Found Fully Furnished Home' In Bengaluru, But There's A Catch

The Twitter post has accumulated more than 212,000 views and over 1,700 likes.

From dealing with soaring rent to unusually high-security deposit demands from landlords, house hunting, especially in Bengaluru, has always been a tough job for people. Not only do landlords ask tenants for their LinkedIn profiles, but they also enquire about their colleges and sometimes even ask for a small write-up about themselves. Now, using satire as his shield, Twitter user Manthan Gupta shared the harsh truth of finding a good living space in the IT capital of the country.

In his post, Mr Gupta shared a picture of a small living quarter with a bed, cabinet and tiny washbasin. "Finally found a fully furnished home in Bengaluru. Gated society and 24x7 security," he wrote in the caption.

Finally found a fully furnished home in blr. Gated society and 24x7 security. pic.twitter.com/snSQIr9iPC — Manthan Gupta (@manthanguptaa) March 31, 2023

Internet users were quick to react to his post. While many were convinced that the room was up for rent and enquired about Mr Gupta's agent's number, others shared that the room is bigger than theirs and has ample sunlight.

A Twitter user asked, "In Bangalore or Mumbai?" Another commented, "Can you share the agent's number?" A third expressed, "Whoever stays there is lucky to have sunlight in the room".

However, in the comment section, Mr Gupta clarified that the image is actually of a jail cell. He asked users to check the "Alt" of the image, which read "Image description: This is a jail cell".

Meanwhile, several internet users also jumped into the reply section to keep the sarcasm going. "Mere room se 20% hi chota hai aur mere me toh security bhi nahi hai (It's only 20 percent smaller than my room and I don't even have security)," wrote one user. "Gotta hustle hard to get one cell like this," said another. "Visiting hours are 3-5pm. Will send you the address," commented third.