Virat Kohli's Tattoo Artist Reveals The Meaning Of His New Tattoo

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli recently got a new tattoo on his arm ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023. Mr Kohli's love for tattoos is well-known. He has several tattoos inked on his body and his fans love them too. So when they spotted the star player with a new tattoo, many were curious to know the meaning of the same. Now, his tattoo artist has spoken about the significance of his new body ink and it signifies a part of his personality.

"King Kohli" got inked by Sunny Bhanushali, the owner and founder of Aliens Tattoo. He said that Mr Kohli had walked into their studio a few years ago with photos of their tattoo work in his phone and told him that he had been following them for over two years. "I could hardly believe it - this cricket superstar was actually a fan of our work! Despite his immense fame, Virat was incredibly humble and down-to-earth. He had no airs or attitude and genuinely appreciated our work and wanted me to work on his next tattoo," he said.

Unfortunately, busy schedules hindered the project from happening. Mr Kohli contacted the artist last month with a special request. "He wanted to cover-up his old tattoo with a new one. A new tattoo that would reflect his spirituality, something that would represent the interconnectedness of all things and the source of creation itself, something which depict higher ones and oneness, the structure of life, the source of all," Mr Bhanushali commented.

"It was clear to me that this tattoo meant a lot to him, and he was determined to get it just right. I poured my heart and soul into the design, meticulously crafting each element to perfection," he added.

On the day of the tattoo session, the studio was completely shut and "armed security guards" were deployed to ensure complete safety. "As the hours ticked by, Virat was completely immersed in the process of getting his tattoo. He marvelled at the intricate dot work style and the way that each element of the design came together," the website stated.

Due to his busy schedule, Virat had to split the tattooing procedure into two separate sessions. The first appointment was set up for the Mumbai studio, where he spent six hours getting inked, and the second, eight-hour appointment was set up for the Bangalore studio. "Despite the long hours and the physical discomfort that comes with getting a tattoo, Virat never once complained or showed any signs of fatigue," Mr Bhanushali said.

Once the procedure was completed, "Virat looked down at his new tattoo with a sense of wonder and amazement". The tattoo artist concluded, "He knew that this tattoo would be with him for the rest of his life, a powerful symbol of his spiritual journey and his connection to something greater than himself."