Man Rushes To Hospital After His Legs Turn Blue. It Turns Out To Be...

A man went to the hospital after noticing his legs looked blue (Representative Image)

As anyone who has ever used WebMD to look up their symptoms will attest to, even the smallest of ailments can look like life-threatening illnesses if you go deep enough into the rabbit hole of self-diagnosis. One man learned of the dangers of self-diagnosis the hard way after panicking himself into the emergency room when he noticed his legs had begun to look blue in colour.

Mark Shrayber took to Twitter on Saturday to talk about what happened when he noticed that his legs had turned blue. He said that he went to the ER after looking up the symptoms on health website WebMD and getting convinced that he had "deep vein thrombosis".

"Went to the ER because 'my legs have turned blue and Web MD says I have deep vein thrombosis'," wrote the San Francisco resident on the microblogging platform.

Once at the hospital, it turned out that Mark did not have deep vein thrombosis - his legs were blue because of his new jeans.

Went to the ER because “my legs have turned blue and Web MD says I have deep vein thrombosis.”



Was this it? The big one?



No! I have the “dumbass who doesn't wash his new jeans before wearing them” disease and I would like to be executed immediately. — Mark (@MShrayber) January 25, 2020

"I would like to be executed immediately," he joked in his tweet that has been 'liked' by more than 3.7 lakh Twitter users and has collected over 32,000 'retweets'.

The tweet left a lot of people amused, and many admitted to similar panicked visits to hospitals after looking up their symptoms online.

Went through a phase where I was seriously concerned I had a brain tumor or something because everything I ate - including things like pasta with marinara sauce- tasted like peppermint. Finally realized a bottle of peppermint extract had spilled all over my pots and pans — Stephanie H. Damassa (@SLHDC) January 25, 2020

In high school, the guidance counsellor pulled me aside to ask me if everything at home was okay. I then had to explain my sliced up hands were because of the new demon kitten I brought home. — Candace Forsyth (@xcannedx) January 26, 2020

When I was in middle school I sat my parents down to tell them I have cancer bc I had mysterious bruises all over my body. When they finally stopped laughing at me they explained that I sleep walk into a table every night. — Karadelphia 🛵🚴🏻‍♂️🌾 (@KaraNextWeek) January 25, 2020

What do you think of this incident? Let us know using the comments section.