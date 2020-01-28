Man Rushes To Hospital After His Legs Turn Blue. It Turns Out To Be...

"Went to the ER because 'my legs have turned blue and Web MD says I have deep vein thrombosis'".

A man went to the hospital after noticing his legs looked blue (Representative Image)

As anyone who has ever used WebMD to look up their symptoms will attest to, even the smallest of ailments can look like life-threatening illnesses if you go deep enough into the rabbit hole of self-diagnosis. One man learned of the dangers of self-diagnosis the hard way after panicking himself into the emergency room when he noticed his legs had begun to look blue in colour.

Mark Shrayber took to Twitter on Saturday to talk about what happened when he noticed that his legs had turned blue. He said that he went to the ER after looking up the symptoms on health website WebMD and getting convinced that he had "deep vein thrombosis".

"Went to the ER because 'my legs have turned blue and Web MD says I have deep vein thrombosis'," wrote the San Francisco resident on the microblogging platform.

Once at the hospital, it turned out that Mark did not have deep vein thrombosis - his legs were blue because of his new jeans.

"I would like to be executed immediately," he joked in his tweet that has been 'liked' by more than 3.7 lakh Twitter users and has collected over 32,000 'retweets'.

The tweet left a lot of people amused, and many admitted to similar panicked visits to hospitals after looking up their symptoms online.

