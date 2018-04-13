Man Reports Car Stolen. The Culprit Will Surprise You

Watch the hilarious video

Offbeat | | Updated: April 13, 2018 12:47 IST
The car rolled 50 meters down the parking lot.

A man in Qingdao, China, went into a shop on Friday evening and came out half-an-hour later to find his car missing. Panicked, the man, identified only by his surname Huang, contacted the police and reported the theft of his car as well as the 5,000 yuan in cash inside, reports the Shanghaiist.

However, the review of the surveillance footage from outside the store revealed something surprising. The thief in the car robbery was just the wind.

As it turned out, Mr Huang forgot to use the parking brake when he parked his car. As a result, it rolled away for about 50 meters because of the wind! Fortunately, it also managed to avoid any damage through its long journey.

Watch the hilarious video below:



It was certainly a windy Friday in China where a strong gale toppled a 62-foot statue on the same day in eastern Shandong province.

A 23-storey wooden tower was also brought down by the wind.

 

