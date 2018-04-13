Man Reports Car Stolen. The Culprit Will Surprise You

However, the review of the surveillance footage from outside the store revealed something surprising. The thief in the car robbery was just the wind.
As it turned out, Mr Huang forgot to use the parking brake when he parked his car. As a result, it rolled away for about 50 meters because of the wind! Fortunately, it also managed to avoid any damage through its long journey.
Watch the hilarious video below:
It was certainly a windy Friday in China where a strong gale toppled a 62-foot statue on the same day in eastern Shandong province.
