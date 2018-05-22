Man Refuses To Give Up His Louis Vuitton Bag Despite A Gun To His Face A masked gunman fired warning shots at the man to scare him off but the man refused to part ways with the bag

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT The suspect was charged with armed robbery, receiving and concealing stolen property and felony firearm



Jerad Kluting from Holland Township says he was walking home last week when a man pulled a gun on him demanding his bag,



"I was like, 'You're not getting my Louis Vuitton.' I worked very hard for this and this bag I've had forever and it means a lot to me. I wasn't about ready to relinquish it to some thug that was going to demand it from me," he explained in a TV interview from the scene of the crime. (Yes, he brought along the bag in question).



The masked gunman fired a first warning shot.



Even that didn't scare off Mr Kluting to give up his bag.



The gunman then fired a second warning shot.



"He fired the second shot. And then I took off running. And then I heard a third shot and actually there were four shots. The third shot scared me because I heard that go off behind me. And I was actually waiting to be hit by it. But they say you'll never hear the shot that hits you. I looked over my shoulder. He was running away," the 31-year-old model told



Mr Kluting says the bag cost him a good amount and he wasn't going to give it up despite the danger he faced.



"I paid $1,700 for it or thereabouts. ...I love Louis Vuitton and I saw this bag long before I could buy it and I saved up my money to buy it," he told Wood TV.



"It means a lot to me. ... It represents me. I wasn't about to relinquish my personal property."



Although the man says he has no regrets, when asked if he would react differently if he encountered the same situation, the man told GQ he would just give his bag.



Meanwhile, cops arrested the suspect shortly after the incident. The gunman was charged with armed robbery, receiving and concealing stolen property and felony firearm,



Click for more





A man from Michigan, US risked his life in an armed robbery attempt - all to save his precious designer bag.Jerad Kluting from Holland Township says he was walking home last week when a man pulled a gun on him demanding his bag, Wood TV reported . Instead of surrendering his bag to the criminal, he refused to part ways with the prized possession."I was like, 'You're not getting my Louis Vuitton.' I worked very hard for this and this bag I've had forever and it means a lot to me. I wasn't about ready to relinquish it to some thug that was going to demand it from me," he explained in a TV interview from the scene of the crime. (Yes, he brought along the bag in question).The masked gunman fired a first warning shot.Even that didn't scare off Mr Kluting to give up his bag.The gunman then fired a second warning shot."He fired the second shot. And then I took off running. And then I heard a third shot and actually there were four shots. The third shot scared me because I heard that go off behind me. And I was actually waiting to be hit by it. But they say you'll never hear the shot that hits you. I looked over my shoulder. He was running away," the 31-year-old model told GQ magazine Mr Kluting says the bag cost him a good amount and he wasn't going to give it up despite the danger he faced."I paid $1,700 for it or thereabouts. ...I love Louis Vuitton and I saw this bag long before I could buy it and I saved up my money to buy it," he told Wood TV."It means a lot to me. ... It represents me. I wasn't about to relinquish my personal property." Although the man says he has no regrets, when asked if he would react differently if he encountered the same situation, the man told GQ he would just give his bag.Meanwhile, cops arrested the suspect shortly after the incident. The gunman was charged with armed robbery, receiving and concealing stolen property and felony firearm, Wood TV quotes The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter