Man Praises Auto Driver Who Returned Wife's Lost iPhone After Night-Long Search

An Indian man's stressful search for his wife's missing iPhone has turned into an example of honesty after an auto driver returned the phone the next morning. The man, who uses the handle @SrinivasFitness on X, shared how the situation unfolded and how a simple act of kindness made all the difference.

In his post, he explained that his wife's iPhone was lost. He wrote that he tried to call the phone more than ten times. Someone answered the call once and spoke in Hindi, but the phone was then switched off.

He also said that the phone could easily be turned off, and his wife didn't remember her iCloud password, so they couldn't use the Find My Phone feature. He asked if there was another way to find the phone.

Check out the post here:

Om Namo Venkateshaya 🙏🏽



Got the Mobile Back 😇



Thanks to Auto Swamy🙏🏽



Mobile switched off and stayed in Auto seat throughout the night



When the Swamy cleaning the auto in the morning, he saw it, charged the mobile 📱saw my wife wallpaper, recognised and returned to my House… https://t.co/knPR7lrLMt pic.twitter.com/QRBUR6S9E1 — S e e N u (@SrinivasFitness) November 21, 2025

The next day, he shared a new update, which gave the story a happier twist. He reported that he had found the phone, and an auto driver named Swami came to return it. He explained that the phone had been lying turned off on the auto seat all night. In the morning, Swami was cleaning the auto, where he found the phone. He charged it, saw his wife's wallpaper, recognised it, and delivered the phone to their home. He thanked the auto driver for his kindness.

Social Media Reaction

The auto driver's sincere act touched many people on social media. The post has got over two lakh views on X and many users praised Swami, saying he set a great example by returning the phone without any hesitation.

One user commented, "Similar incident happened with my family recently ! My family went to a wedding in Hyderabad one of our relatives realised her necklace is missing and they searched everywhere when they couldn't find they went to check CCTV footage then the lady over there returned the necklace saying it was found by a sweeper and returned it and when they offered some money he refused."

Another user noted, "Salute to him."