Man Posts Ad For Bike Instructor, Internet Amused By His Demands

The viral post has three lakh views and five thousand likes.

It is common for people nowadays to post job vacancies on networking platform LinkedIn. With the advent of social media, employers have found new ways to engage with their potential employees and help them get a better insight of the company. Employees have also become creative with their job applications- some even beautify it according to the company they are applying to. One such example is of a person who designed his resume in a Google search format for a position at the company. It has become a little old school to post job vacancies in Newspapers, however, one person did the same and it has invited a lot of attention from social media.

A man posted an advertisement on Page 10 of a newspaper. He said that he was looking for a bike teacher but he "must be polite and not a Gemini. "This is Pravinbhai Sudani, need an instructor to teach me riding a bike. He must be polite cuz if I wanted to be humiliated I would've asked my dad to teach me. He shouldn't be a Gemini as they are irresponsible. Also if he loves anime we can discuss Naruto. My bike is Jawa Bobber. Don't ask for unreal money as I won it by playing bidblast on the CRED store," he said in a tweet.

I am still trying to process Pravinbhai ki demands. 😭 pic.twitter.com/8ruzKZR7wY — Aneetta (@aneetta_joby_) December 24, 2022

The newspaper clipping was shared on Twitter by Aneeta. "I am still trying to process Pravinbhai ki demands," reads the caption along with the photograph. Since then, it has three lakh views and five thousand likes.

One person said, "Getting a job in BCCI is more easy than this."

"Job vacancy hai ya relationship requirement??" asked mother one.

Also Read: Zomato Asks Customers To Stop Giving This Cooking Instruction

"Geminis are irresponsible" Pravinbhai is cultured fr, "added a third.

Another person remarked, "Getting a government job is easier than this."

Many people also pointed out that this could also be an ad by the company CRED.

Featured Video Of The Day Politics Peaks Over Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra