Man Poses For Maternity Photoshoot After Pregnant Wife Is Put On Bed Rest

Jared Brewer's hilarious 'maternity' photoshoot has gone viral online.

Kelsey Brewer was upset that bed rest would prevent her from doing a maternity photoshoot, so her husband stepped in to cheer her up. Jared Brewer decided to take the mum-to-be's place in the photoshoot to cheer her up. The Kentucky couple has now gone viral for their hilarious stunt, and pics from the photoshoot will make you laugh out loud.

According to Metro, Kelsey was put on bed rest for the ten days leading up to the birth of the couple's son, Kash. Kash was born on September 28.

"Sitting for 24 hours on end only getting up to stretch and use the bathroom was definitely not a fun thing to do," she said to USA Today.

Jared, who knew his wife was upset at missing the maternity photoshoot, decided to do something unexpected to cheer her up - he took her place in the photoshoot, his belly serving as the baby bump. The photographer, his sister-in-law, was happy to oblige, and the result was a series of photographs that show Jared posing around a waterfall.

The hilarious pictures, posted to Facebook on Thursday, have gone massively viral. They have collected over 45,000 'shares' and more than 14,000 comments. Many social media users have heaped praise on the dad.

"These pics are Amazing! He did a WONDERFUL thing for his wife!" said one person. "Husband of the year," another hailed him, while a third wrote: "This is the sweetest story!!"

"I had never even imagined that he would come up with something so meaningful to make me happy," Kelsey said to USA Today.

What do you think of the photoshoot? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.