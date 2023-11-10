Man Orders Kurta From Blinkit For His German Colleague For Office Diwali, CEO Reacts

"Glad we could help," wrote Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

A social media user's post about ordering a traditional Indian outfit for his German colleague from the quick-commerce platform Blinkit has gone viral online. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Debarun Talukdar shared that his colleague from Germany visited their India office during the festive season and was surprised to see everyone dressed in traditional Indian attire. The German employee had not realised that he was in the office for the annual Diwali puja, which is why the company's Indian employees ordered a kurta for their German colleague from Blinkit.

"My colleague from Germany visited the India office today and was surprised to see everyone wearing traditionals (We had our Diwali Puja in office today). Everyone wanted him to wear Kurta Pajama and to my surprise @letsblinkit was delivering in less than 10 mins!!! Amazing!" tweeted Mr Talukdar. He also shared a picture of his German colleague dressed in the kurta pyjama he ordered from Manyavar via Blinkit.

Mr Talukdar's post not only caught the attention of social media users but also Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa. Responding to the now-viral post, Mr Dhindsa said, "Glad we could help". He also wrote that Blinkit had begun listing Manyavar outfits on its app only a couple of days ago. "No reason now to not wear a kurta for office Diwali parties," the CEO of Blinkit joked.

We listed @Manyavar_ kurta pajamas on blinkit a couple of days back. No reason now to not wear a kurta for office Diwali parties 😅 https://t.co/AdsDOqp5qA — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) November 10, 2023

Meanwhile, reacting to Mr Talukdar's post, one user wrote, "That is incredible!"

"Blinkit is such a saviour! My mother was at the hospital after operation recently, and we wanted tender coconut water at short notice... 12-15 mins.. and it was there!" shared another user. "This is a game changing moment...delivering so fast," commented a third user. "how cool! Blinkit is going to spoil us all," added another.

Meanwhile, Blinkit is also delivering gold and silver coins on the occasion of Dhanteras. Earlier in the day, Mr Dhindsa shared that even before the beginning of the 'shubh muhurat' for Dhanteras, the company had already sold half as many gold and silver coins as it did last year. "Thankfully we took a big bet and have enough to serve the high demand," he tweeted.